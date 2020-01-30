e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Mater Dei holds a farewell function

The theme was, ‘Nothing can dim the light that shines from within’.

delhi Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students were told to keep dreaming and inspiring others.
Students were told to keep dreaming and inspiring others.(HT)
         

Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, hosted a ceremony to bid adieu to Class 12 students.

Principal Sr Stella Joseph, headmistress Sr Nesam, coordinator Anne Albin, a parent and the head girl lit the lamp which was accompanied by a bhajan. The theme for the day was, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within” which signifies that the future belongs to those who stay focussed and hold what they desire close to themselves. So one should keep dreaming, keep aspiring and keep inspiring others which will ensure that the light will shine brightly. Everybody joined together to sing hymns.

Students of Class 12 read the word of God from the Bible, the Bhagwad Gita, the Quran, the Samaysar and the Guru Granth Sahib. Sunita Chadha spoke on behalf of the whole Mater Dei staff, inspiring the students to keep believing in and working for their goals. Reshma Mazhar Mirza shared her thoughts on her association with Mater Dei School as a parent. Bhavna Pandey, a student, spoke about her golden days in Mater Dei and thanked the sisters and teachers. This was followed by a litany by the student cabinet leaders.

The principal explained to the students that in their journey through life, they may have to face many obstacles. But they have to follow the dreams based on their own passion and nurture them and become smooth and shining like a pebble in the flowing water. She also emphasised that excessive anxiety and tension can spoil the exams and so parents should take care that students get adequate rest and stay away from social media.

On behalf of the Mater Dei family, she extended her best wishes and God’s blessings to each student. Then it was time for sharing the symbolic light. Sr Stella passed on the light from her lamp to the head girl and the games captain and house captains who passed it on to the other Class 12 students. This was accompanied by the strains of the hymn “Pass it on.” The event culminated with the school song.

tags
top news
At all party meeting, Akali Dal changes its stand on citizenship law again
At all party meeting, Akali Dal changes its stand on citizenship law again
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News