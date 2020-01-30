Mater Dei holds a farewell function

delhi

Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, hosted a ceremony to bid adieu to Class 12 students.

Principal Sr Stella Joseph, headmistress Sr Nesam, coordinator Anne Albin, a parent and the head girl lit the lamp which was accompanied by a bhajan. The theme for the day was, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within” which signifies that the future belongs to those who stay focussed and hold what they desire close to themselves. So one should keep dreaming, keep aspiring and keep inspiring others which will ensure that the light will shine brightly. Everybody joined together to sing hymns.

Students of Class 12 read the word of God from the Bible, the Bhagwad Gita, the Quran, the Samaysar and the Guru Granth Sahib. Sunita Chadha spoke on behalf of the whole Mater Dei staff, inspiring the students to keep believing in and working for their goals. Reshma Mazhar Mirza shared her thoughts on her association with Mater Dei School as a parent. Bhavna Pandey, a student, spoke about her golden days in Mater Dei and thanked the sisters and teachers. This was followed by a litany by the student cabinet leaders.

The principal explained to the students that in their journey through life, they may have to face many obstacles. But they have to follow the dreams based on their own passion and nurture them and become smooth and shining like a pebble in the flowing water. She also emphasised that excessive anxiety and tension can spoil the exams and so parents should take care that students get adequate rest and stay away from social media.

On behalf of the Mater Dei family, she extended her best wishes and God’s blessings to each student. Then it was time for sharing the symbolic light. Sr Stella passed on the light from her lamp to the head girl and the games captain and house captains who passed it on to the other Class 12 students. This was accompanied by the strains of the hymn “Pass it on.” The event culminated with the school song.