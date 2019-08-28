Model UN meet at Ryan, Ghaziabad

delhi

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:08 IST

Ryan International School, Ghaziabad, hosted the Interschool-Ryan Ghaziabad Model United Nations- 2019 (RGMUN) on the theme Different Histories, Common Destiny.

The event was held in accordance with the vision of chairman of Ryan Group of Institutions Dr AF Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto to prepare young leaders and diplomats of the future. More than 200 delegates from the sister branches as well as 12 other schools from Delhi NCR took part in the conference. They represented 89 countries .

The two-day session was inaugurated by secretary general Nandini Sharma. The school principal motivated the delegates to deliberate on global problems and find solutions. The RGMUN session comprised six committees which included UNSC, UNGA, HRC, IAEA, INC, and WTO wherein delegates discussed the issues of human rights in Myanmar and the historic session of 1984. It was an endeavour to hone their speaking, debating, and writing skills, in addition to critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership abilities. The culmination ceremony was graced by Ajai Verma, senior project officer, United Nations Development Programme, who along with the school principal awarded trophies, certificates and prizes to the best delegates and high commendations.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:01 IST