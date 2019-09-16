Monsoon fest held at Jagran Public School, Noida

delhi

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:06 IST

Jagran Public School, Noida, celebrated Megh Malhaar Utsav or the annual monsoon festival.

The chief guest was Syed Shamael, national president, PSCWA. Shamael has been the president of the Rotary Club for the past 10 years. He has an insight into bureaucratic functioning and a talent for problem solving. The guest of honour was Sandeep Mittal, an educationist who has established several schools since 2003. He is the founder of Alpine group of schools which provide quality education and a holistic learning environment.

The other distinguished guests were Dr Reena Sangwan, founder Atulya Educational Trust and vice president Delhi, PASCWA, Saher MA Sayed, principal, Hamdard Public School and vice president-Delhi PSCWA, Manisha Dahiya, general secretary, Delhi PSCWA, Anjali Malik, principal, Jaypee Public School, Noida, Sec-128, vice chairman Noida Private Schools and Children Welfare Association, Dr Neeru Joshi, president PSACWA, district Ghaziabad, principal BBPS Modinagar, Vibhuti Taneja, Educational Consultant General Secy, Delhi (PSACWA), Revati Anand secretary, Delhi PSCWA and owner Maple Bear Canadian Preschool, Geetanjali Enclave New Delhi and Abha Arora Maple Bear Canadian Preschool, Sec-141.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp followed by a welcome address by principal DK Sinha. Students displayed their talent in yoga, skating and Scout and Guide activities. The investiture ceremony for the new Student Council was also held. The council members pledged to uphold the honour of the institution. They received their badges and sashes from the chief guest.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts made by the school management, principal DK Sinha and staff. The guest of honour delivered an inspiring speech. The event culminated with the song Badal Barse. Vice principal Hema Priyadarshini proposed the vote of thanks.

