Tagore International showcases skills at computer fest

Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar, hosted its fourteenth annual computer festival titled Ordin@trix 19.0.

The computer department and the Pyrotech club of the school organised seven events on the theme “Diversity” ranging from animation in scratch to video editing, and movie making to website designing. About 35 schools from Delhi and NCR took part in the festival. The young techies from different schools were provided a platform to express, collaborate, showcase, learn and create in the field of movie making, photography, programming and quizzing. CADx Tools and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. collaborated for the event Innovate@trix-Ideation. Students tackled a few glaring problems of society through technology and coding. The event Adobe Spark was cloud-based and required collaboration with team members. The Photography Club partnered with Ordin@trix to host a photography event. The judges for the photography event were Rohit Suri and Devendra. The judges for events in different categories were Meenakshi and Vinay Rai, founders, CHINH India, Priyam Saxena and Mayank Purushottam from CADX Tools and Technology Pvt Ltd and Novation Hub respectively, Dr Amit Chawla and Natasha Sanoria from Canon India. The co-sponsors for the event were CADx Tools and Technologies. Sri Venkateshwar School bagged the Overall Winner’s trophy.

Investiture Ceremony

GD Goenka Public School, Paschim Vihar, held an investiture ceremony to appoint members of the Student Council.

Chairman Tarun Sachdeva, directors SR Arora and RM Bedi graced the occasion. Students presented songs and dances. The ceremony began with lighting of the lamp. Principal Suchitra Bhattacharya conferred badges and administered oaths to the student council. Chief guest Aman Hora and guest of honour Tatiana also congratulated the council members and motivated them to become worthy leaders. The principal wished them luck, urging them to stay high spirited. The head boy and head girl expressed their gratitude to the school. Vice-principal Rekha Sharma proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.

Investiture Ceremony

The investiture ceremony of Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar, marked a child’s transition from a student to a leader and from a thinker to a doer.

The ceremony began with a prayer and a dance choreographed by students. Chief guest Bhawna Saxena, IPS, and the principal pinned badges on the newly appointed council. Duties were handed over to council president Amya Jain, secretary Hemanya Baweja, head boy Uday Chabbra and head girl Sanya Sud. The parents applauded as the titles were conferred. The chief guest addressed the council and motivated them to perform their duties to the best of their abilities. The principal congratulated the newly appointed council and gave tips on leadership and responsibility The president then administered the oath and the new students’ council was officially inducted. The ceremony came to an end with the national anthem.

Student Council

St Paul’s School, Ayanagar, held a ceremony to hand over responsibilities to the Student Council.

The ceremony began with unfurling the school flag by the chairman Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and principal Susan Jacob and the school song. Head boy Siddharth Rawat, head girl Aanchal Pradhan, school captains, sports captains and house captains were honoured with badges and sashes by the chairman, the principal and headmistress Valsamma Philip. The leaders were given the responsibility of leading the school from the front. The captains and the prefects took the oath of office promising to carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence. The chairman and the principal congratulated the council members and stressed on the significance of setting priorities and aiming high.

Rally On ‘Save Water’

It is rightly said that a drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man. To emphasise its importance, DAV Public School, Jasola Vihar, took out a Save Water rally.

Students prepared badges and banners with the message of saving water. Principal Dr VK Barthwal also participated in the rally with students and discussed ways to conserve water. Students and teachers took an oath to prevent wastage of water. They raised slogans such as Save water, Save Earth, Don’t waste water; Water is precious to encourage the onlookers. It was a fruitful experience for students.

