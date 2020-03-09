A new experiment in Kashmir | HT Editorial

editorials

Ever since the nullification of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) last August, political activity in the new Union Territory (UT) has stalled, with detention of leaders and restrictions (now substantially eased) in communication and connectivity. In this backdrop, the formation of a new political party in J&K merits attention. Former PDP leader, Syed Altaf Bukhari, has set up the J&K Apni Party, with the stated goal of bringing relief to the residents of the UT, and building confidence with Delhi. In a democracy, setting up a political party is a right, and the exercise of this right in the existing vacuum in J&K, is welcome.

But the future of Apni Party will depend substantially on whether it can actually represent the views, voices, grievances and aspirations of the people of J&K. There is speculation that Mr Bukhari has Delhi’s political support. This will pose, for him, a credibility crisis, for the politics of Kashmir have often revolved around taking a strong position against Delhi. This is not necessarily good — and Kashmir itself has lost a lot because of this binary. But if Apni Party is perceived as a voice of the Indian State, rather than being seen as a voice of Kashmiris, it will not succeed in winning popular support. The fact that Mr Bukhari has been allowed to set up a party — even as three former chief ministers remain in detention — adds to the perception that Delhi is playing favourites and is seeking to engineer a particular political outcome. The Centre must allow political ideas and formations to evolve organically, even as it creates an environment where all democratic leaders are free and can espouse their ideas in J&K— even those unpalatable to New Delhi.