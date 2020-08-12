e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / A push for gender equality | HT Editorial

A push for gender equality | HT Editorial

SC’s verdict on women’s right to property is a significant step forward

editorials Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:18 IST
Hindustan Times
The latest interpretation by SC removes male primacy over Hindu ancestral property
The latest interpretation by SC removes male primacy over Hindu ancestral property(Hindustan Times)
         

In a move that upholds gender equality under the law, the Supreme Court (SC) has expanded the rights of Hindu women to their father’s property under the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, even if they were born before the change, or the father was not alive at the time of the amendment. If the woman died before the amendment came into force, her share can be passed on to her children. There have been several amendments to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, but none gave unconditional rights to women with regard to property.

The latest interpretation by SC removes male primacy over Hindu ancestral property. But it has taken the precaution of adding the caveat that registered settlements prior to December 2004, when the amendment was tabled in the Rajya Sabha, cannot be opened to avoid a deluge of litigation. It is a major push for women who lack economic resources and are often marginalised by male members of the family. The fact that a law — not just a will — decides women’s property rights is significant.

However, the challenge of ensuring that women are actually empowered by this legal provision remains; many progressive legal rights fall by the wayside as women do not know that they exist. This must be rectified. The SC’s provision gives women a level-playing field in legal rights over property, and is a game-changer in the larger canvas of gender rights.

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In