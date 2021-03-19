IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Editorials / A warning for Washington
If the United States sanctions India under CAATSA, it will set the relationship back (AP)
If the United States sanctions India under CAATSA, it will set the relationship back (AP)
editorials

A warning for Washington

The US needs to take a call. Within India, there remains a substantial segment of opinion — in government, defence forces and in the strategic community — which is wary of Washington’s intentions, especially given the baggage of history when the US has been hostile to India.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST

India will buy the S-400 missile defence systems from Russia. This is based on India’s military needs; it has been decided at the highest levels of India’s political leadership, taking into account all variables, including the geopolitical dynamic between the United States (US) and Russia; it is a commitment to Moscow, which, notwithstanding recent differences, has been an old friend of India; and it is in keeping with New Delhi’s sovereign right to ensure its national security. This fact needs to be reasserted, and vigorously so, for the reason that Washington DC needs to hear it clearly, as US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, hopefully is during his meetings in New Delhi during his maiden visit.

The US has a problem with Russia (for some genuine reasons and some apprehensions which are a vestige of a Cold War mindset), and the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is meant to, among other things, deter Russia’s defence industry clients with the threat of secondary sanctions. Washington has imposed sanctions on Turkey, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, for its purchase of the S-400 systems. And the Joe Biden administration has not yet made clear whether it will invoke a waiver of sanctions in the case of India or proceed with it. On the eve of Mr Austin’s visit, the Senate foreign relations committee chair, Robert Menendez, wrote to the secretary of defence, asserting that India’s purchase will be a “sanctionable” transaction.

The US needs to take a call. Within India, there remains a substantial segment of opinion — in government, defence forces and in the strategic community — which is wary of Washington’s intentions, especially given the baggage of history when the US has been hostile to India. But three successive prime ministers — Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi — have taken a strategic leap in boosting defence ties with the US. Mr Modi’s government, in particular, has shown courage in signing foundational defence pacts and moving forward with Quad. India too benefits from this, of course, but so does the US. Does Washington want to risk this growing strategic trust with New Delhi, when India is anyway diversifying its defence procurement, of which the US is a growing supplier, by implementing its sanctions framework or will it allow the big picture and need for warm strategic ties to prevail and waive off sanctions? The future of the relationship will hinge on what DC does.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
People seen wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure amid rising coronavirus concerns, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, March 14, 2020 (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
People seen wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure amid rising coronavirus concerns, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, March 14, 2020 (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Covid-19: The PM issues a warning

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccine policy must reflect the sense of urgency Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated during his meeting with chief ministers. He discussed a worrying spike in infections in several states and said that “quick and decisive steps” are needed to combat another pan-Indian outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, March 10, 2021 (AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, March 10, 2021 (AFP)
editorials

In football, the rise of a new generation

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:57 PM IST
The man tipped to be the next emperor of the game is already in France, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe — only 22, his explosive pace, flair for dribbling and phenomenal skills make him a natural frontrunner to the throne. Dortmund’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is another young player with marvellous goalscoring abilities with a rare gift — he is tall (6ft4), but has the agility and mobility that’s usually the preserve of players of Messi’s height (5ft7). Both are in the Champions League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre also failed to come up with a sound explanation for the scrapping of CAQM and its plans to tackle air pollution, even as new data released by a Swiss organisation, IQAir, said that 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The Centre also failed to come up with a sound explanation for the scrapping of CAQM and its plans to tackle air pollution, even as new data released by a Swiss organisation, IQAir, said that 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
editorials

India needs to get its environment management right

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
The government must ensure a transparent and collaborative effort for framing a new law, which puts the environment and people at the forefront.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be sure, Delhi is the national Capital — and demands for full statehood to Delhi are not justified. Global examples show that most federal governments, for reasons of security and administrative ease, retain a substantial degree of control over capital territories, even if there is variation in the scope of powers. (PTI)
To be sure, Delhi is the national Capital — and demands for full statehood to Delhi are not justified. Global examples show that most federal governments, for reasons of security and administrative ease, retain a substantial degree of control over capital territories, even if there is variation in the scope of powers. (PTI)
editorials

The battle over Delhi’s status

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Delhi’s experiment with having an elected govern-ment has been positive for it has forced a more responsive administration. The Centre must not let political considerations and its uneasy relationship with the Delhi government dictate a change that will set the clock back for Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For politicians, it is much easier to appeal to group identities, when group identities serve as the basis for social organisation, to consolidate their base and polarise (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
For politicians, it is much easier to appeal to group identities, when group identities serve as the basis for social organisation, to consolidate their base and polarise (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
editorials

The persistence of identity politics | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:04 PM IST
The state elections show, yet again, how identity is a central axis of mobilisation. This form of politics defeats the idea of treating each voter as an individual citizen and reinforces narrow identities
READ FULL STORY
Close
A key government initiative this year will be the proposed privatisation of public sector enterprises, while the State will confine itself to the bare minimum presence in strategic sectors (PTI)
A key government initiative this year will be the proposed privatisation of public sector enterprises, while the State will confine itself to the bare minimum presence in strategic sectors (PTI)
editorials

Manage privatisation, with political finesse | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:28 PM IST
This includes reaching out to all political and economic stakeholders — from Opposition parties to trade unions. It includes building a strong intellectual case for privatisation — while reassuring those who fear that they will bear the brunt of the consequences of reforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
M Karunanidhi’s son, MK Stalin, is finally leading the party — and could well become the state’s next chief minister (ANI)
M Karunanidhi’s son, MK Stalin, is finally leading the party — and could well become the state’s next chief minister (ANI)
editorials

The rise of new political dynasts | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:28 PM IST
In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is witnessing its first election, without the leadership and guiding hand of its late supremo, M Karunanidhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state is also critical for the Congress, for Kerala offers the best chance for the party to come to power (PTI)
The state is also critical for the Congress, for Kerala offers the best chance for the party to come to power (PTI)
editorials

The political importance of Kerala | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST
While the BJP may improve its vote share in the state, the outcome in Kerala is important because it will determining the balance of power within the broad national Opposition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Right now, only those who remain most vulnerable to the virus are being vaccinated (Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)
Right now, only those who remain most vulnerable to the virus are being vaccinated (Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)
editorials

The second wave is here | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Go back to the basic protocols of Covid-19 management, and open up vaccination. Doing so would remove several million people from the chain of infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal represent strong regional challengers to the BJP. And their position today is a reflection of how far the BJP has moved the needle of Indian politics. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal represent strong regional challengers to the BJP. And their position today is a reflection of how far the BJP has moved the needle of Indian politics. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Wooing the Hindu vote

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST
In West Bengal, chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee declared she was born in a Hindu family, recited from Hindu scriptures, and warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to play the “Hindu card” with her
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the United States (US), the Congress has passed a $1.9-trillion stimulus package, shepherded by the Joe Biden administration, to aid citizens, especially among low-income and poorer segments, in times of the economic distress caused by Covid-19 (AFP)
In the United States (US), the Congress has passed a $1.9-trillion stimulus package, shepherded by the Joe Biden administration, to aid citizens, especially among low-income and poorer segments, in times of the economic distress caused by Covid-19 (AFP)
editorials

An expansive fiscal programme in the US

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The package is extraordinary for its scale, and is in line with a central Keynesian principle — enhanced public spending will spur demand and have a multiplier effect. And it is the kind of scheme that other countries should consider.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All Aravalli range states — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi — are responsible for its destruction (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
All Aravalli range states — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi — are responsible for its destruction (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Why India must protect the Aravallis | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:43 AM IST
While economic growth is important for improving the lives and livelihoods of citizens, governments must understand that unsustainable development will spell disaster for the country in the long-term
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the current case though, the BJP leadership gave in — primarily because the criticism against Trivendra Singh Rawat was emanating from within BJP’s own legislative ranks and from the larger ideological fraternity (PTI)
In the current case though, the BJP leadership gave in — primarily because the criticism against Trivendra Singh Rawat was emanating from within BJP’s own legislative ranks and from the larger ideological fraternity (PTI)
editorials

The switch in Dehradun | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:41 AM IST
In 2000, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government took a major political decision to create three new states — Uttarakhand was carved out from Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand from Bihar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ms Markle also spoke about how there were times when she did not want to live anymore, and painted a picture of an apathetic and insensitive royal establishment (REUTERS)
Ms Markle also spoke about how there were times when she did not want to live anymore, and painted a picture of an apathetic and insensitive royal establishment (REUTERS)
editorials

A crisis for the British monarchy | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
While the entire episode may be seen as yet another internal dispute of the elite, it has created a crisis of credibility for the royal family — for charges of racism from within are hard to counter
READ FULL STORY
Close
While pushing China for seamless data-sharing on Brahmaputra-related aspects such as rainfall and water flow (irrespective of the politics of the day), New Delhi must strive to make water a core issue for bilateral dialogue along with the boundary matter (REUTERS)
While pushing China for seamless data-sharing on Brahmaputra-related aspects such as rainfall and water flow (irrespective of the politics of the day), New Delhi must strive to make water a core issue for bilateral dialogue along with the boundary matter (REUTERS)
editorials

Make water a core issue | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:54 AM IST
A draft of China’s new Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) has cleared the building of dams on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo river, as the Brahmaputra is known in Tibet, before it flows into India, according to a news report in The Hindu
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP