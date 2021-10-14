A year-round action plan on air pollution

A sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas has recommended that all “poor” and some “very poor” protocols of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) be activated from October 15, this newspaper reported on Thursday. The Grap curbs include bans on diesel generators and coal-fired ovens. Routine mechanised sweeping should also begin, the panel advised. Every year, NCR plunges into severe air pollution in the days leading to winter. Stubble burning has already been spotted in parts of Pakistan, Punjab, and Haryana earlier this month.

These steps have been advised when the air quality index is expected to remain in the “satisfactory” to “moderate” category. Both the central and Delhi governments have assured citizens that they are taking measures to tackle the pollution challenge. While the Centre has been talking to Delhi’s neighbouring states about introducing mitigation measures to control stubble burning, Delhi released a 10-point winter action plan and three-step plan for citizens to do their bit for clean air.

Such steps are welcome, but it is essential to remember that air pollution is not restricted to state borders. Therefore, it is imperative that similar Grap measures are implemented in bordering states. Also, some steps can be year-round measures, instead of emergency responses. These could include cracking down on open garbage burning, increasing the frequency of public transport, and fixing the parking issue to reduce fuel use, traffic, and pollution. These steps can ensure cleaner air through the year, and encourage environment-positive behaviour in citizens.