Barty imparts a key lesson. Understand it

Much like her all-round game that stood out in modern women’s tennis, Ashleigh Barty took a rare decision this week. At an age when elite athletes tend to peak and reset goals that define sporting excellence — in Barty’s case, adding to her tally of three Grand Slam singles titles — the 25-year-old world No. 1 chose to stop and change directions. The announcement that she will retire, at a time when she’s the top ranked player for 114 consecutive weeks, came as a bolt from the blue. Barty said that she seeks to chase other dreams, acknowledging that she was physically and mentally “spent”. And though tennis has witnessed some former greats call it a day at the peak of their powers — Bjorn Borg, Justine Henin, and Kim Clijsters — Barty’s decision comes at a time when the issue of burnout across sport is becoming a talking point with greater awareness about stress and mental health.

Today’s athletes are increasingly speaking up about mental health while taking time off to tackle fatigue. Barty’s rival Naomi Osaka, now 24, stirred up the conversation by pulling out of the French Open last year. Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles, 25, prioritised her mental well-being over medals during the Tokyo Olympics. Ben Stokes, one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket, stepped away from the game last year to address his struggles. It’s the other side of modern sport; as real and vulnerable as the unshakable grit and hunger attached with top athletes who push themselves to the limit. For every Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic defying age and injury to fight on, there’s a Barty and an Osaka who is refusing to shy away from pressing the stop button. “There is no right or wrong way. It’s just my way,” Barty said. It’s important to hear and understand her message.

