e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

BHU must not give in to bigotry

The appointment of a Muslim professor in Sanskrit must be upheld

editorials Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:40 IST

Hindustan Times
Firoze Khan must get the job he deserves. India’s Constitution, secularism, and rule of law is on test in BHU
Firoze Khan must get the job he deserves. India’s Constitution, secularism, and rule of law is on test in BHU(HT)
         

Firoze Khan’s primary identity, all his life, has been that of a Sanskrit student and, now, Sanskrit scholar. He began studying the subject in Class 2, went on to do a bachelors, masters, and then a PhD in the discipline from Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, a deemed university. Mr Khan also buttressed his credentials to become a teacher, by completing a degree in education and clearing the University Grant Commission’s National Eligibility Test. And that is why his appointment as an assistant professor at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on November 7 was a moment of personal joy.

But there was another identity Mr Khan had, and it is this identity which he has been reminded of over the past two weeks. He is a Muslim. And a set of students at BHU have taken strong objection to a Muslim teaching Sanskrit. They have been protesting, classes have not been held, an environment of intolerance has been created, Mr Khan has gone into hiding and even switched off his mobile phone.

The protests by students are truly outrageous, and must be condemned in the strongest terms. The Constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion. Indian institutions do not make hiring decisions based on the religion of the candidate. If at all Mr Khan’s Muslim identity matters, it only showcases the vibrancy of India’s composite culture. BHU must stick to its decision and the entire university community must stand by Mr Khan, and crack down on the protestors if necessary. The episode also highlights a larger problem — of rising anti-Muslim prejudice in both society and the polity. It is incumbent on all political parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has made the promotion of Sanskrit a key goal, to speak up for Mr Khan. He must get the job he deserves. India’s Constitution, secularism, and rule of law is on test in BHU.

tags
top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Tremors in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of north India after earthquake in Nepal
Tremors in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of north India after earthquake in Nepal
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Opinion