Giving regional languages their due

The government has decided to set up centres across the country that will prepare textual material and syllabi for each of the 22 Scheduled languages mentioned in the Constitution, this newspaper reported on Monday. The aim of the move, officials explained, was to promote understanding of regional languages and build cultural bridges in various parts of India and not bind a particular tongue to one corner of the country. The centres will prepare booklets of literature and manuscripts, enrich designated Indian languages with modern science and social models, and develop courses at the college undergraduate level.

India is a fascinating, if sometimes maddening, patchwork of languages, around which cultures, identities and pride develop. Early in independent India’s journey, in 1956, the centrality of languages in the national project was spelt out with the decision to create states on a linguistic basis. The problem, however, has been the limited understanding and appreciation of the cultures and lifeworlds of these regional languages – causing animosity at perceived neglect and challenges of comprehension. The bhasha kendras can help change this while exposing bright young people to myriad worlds and ideas from across the country.

Though vernacular tongues form the mainstay of everyday communication among the masses, they are often absent as the medium of instruction in higher education institutions. If the bhasha kendras can push for change in this respect, it will be of great help especially to students from marginalised sections who often find it difficult to follow English in colleges and universities after having been instructed in their regional tongues through high school. This creates a schism between the English medium ‘haves’ and the vernacular medium ‘have-nots’. While cultivating greater understanding of all language cultures, if the bhasha kendras can seed equality of opportunity, it will help build a more egalitarian and progressive nation.