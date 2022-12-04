Home / Editorials / In Kabul, India takes a soft step

In Kabul, India takes a soft step

editorials
Published on Dec 04, 2022 08:22 PM IST

A toehold has been established. But as threats of instability rise, India must be cautious and alert

Afghan policemen stand guard next to Indian and Afghan national flags, at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters) PREMIUM
Afghan policemen stand guard next to Indian and Afghan national flags, at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
ByHT Editorial

When Kabul fell to the rampaging Taliban force last year, India faced a difficult choice. It could not be seen as lending legitimacy to the autocratic and oppressive regime and there was little option other than to evacuate its officials to safeguard them from almost guaranteed attacks. Still, in the aftermath of an earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this year, India quietly moved to establish a small diplomatic presence in the restive country while continuing to help its citizens with humanitarian efforts. A report in this newspaper on Sunday indicated that this cautious strategy might be yielding dividends and allowing India to gain a toehold in what remains a restive and volatile, but strategically important, country. As the report indicated, India’s presence in Afghanistan remains a sensitive issue, with a majority of the “technical team” deployed in Kabul being security personnel sent in to guard middle-ranking diplomats who are largely focused on ways to help the Afghan people grappling with humanitarian and economic crises. Nonetheless, the Indian presence on the ground would be helping policymakers keep a close watch on the evolving political and security dynamics.

This comes at an increasingly turbulent time, especially after the resurgent Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan called off a fragile six-month-old ceasefire in Pakistan and threatened a wave of attacks across the country. The militant outfit — emboldened by the grip of the Afghan Taliban, which had brokered the truce, on Kabul — is capable of fomenting instability in Pakistan’s tribal districts along the border.

Moreover, the diplomatic and humanitarian presence helps India foster old goodwill, interpersonal warmth and cultural ties that it shares with the people of Afghanistan, and ensures that India is not ceding ground for hostile powers to gain leverage. There continue to be considerable risks — including security threats, notwithstanding Talibani assurances of strict action against anti-India attacks — and problems of rampant human rights violations, misogyny and gender violence, uneven political control and a fluid security situation. India returned to Kabul only after a comprehensive assessment of security threats because having a presence on Afghan soil allows Delhi to better track developments. It has done well to explore a cautious path forward, but must remain alert.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ht exclusive
ht exclusive

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out