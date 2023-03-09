India’s youth need computer skilling

The target year for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), signed in 2015, is 2030. While 2030 may seem a long way off, reaching the 17 goals and 169 targets is a challenge, thanks to the impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and sluggish global economic growth. As part of the SDG monitoring process, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) conducted a multiple indicator survey across 276,409 Indian households between January 2020 and August 2021 and collected data on several critical development indicators, one being working knowledge of using computers. The survey report was released on March 7.

The NSSO survey found that a large share of young Indians is ill-prepared to shift work and education online. Only 15.6% of those in the 15 and above age group could send emails with attached files, a basic skill. This number improved to only 27.5% among the younger 15-25 age group. What’s more alarming is that if education was to be conducted through compact discs or other removable drives, not all students might be able to pursue education easily. Only 43% in the 15-25 age group (35% in rural areas) could copy or move a file or folder.

The lack of such basic computer skills will be a handicap for the young when they pursue education and seek employment. While there has been an uptick in digital education, it must not be confined to just online lectures and books. The NSSO survey is a reminder that India must invest more human and financial resources to train the young about platforms and new technological tools, and teach them how to exploit these skills to learn, earn, and navigate a technology-driven world.