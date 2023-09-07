Post-retirement jobs need more discretion

The question of people who held influential positions in their formal careers accepting plum post-retirement jobs is one mired in questions of personal values and public ethics, especially if it involves judges. The Supreme Court weighed in on this question this week, turning down a public interest litigation pressing for a mandatory cooling-off period of two years for judges of constitutional courts after they demit office, and leaving it to the Centre to bring a law. For decades, retired judges have been routinely appointed to tribunals and some legal and quasi-legal bodies – in fact, the functioning of these important institutions depends on the presence of a narrow subset of men and women who have adequate experience in handling and deciding on tricky and niche aspects of the law. Yet, any appointment with political connotations – such as a governorship or a House seat – where the discretion of the executive is required, creates a disquieting perception because a large chunk of the docket of a judge are cases either brought by the government or against it. It is in this category of appointments that more deliberation and propriety are required. PREMIUM Retirements(File photo)