Resolve the conflict between L-G, AAP

It has only been a fortnight since VK Saxena took over as the lieutenant-governor (L-G) of Delhi but the sheen of bonhomie between the head of government in the Capital and its elected administr-ation appears to be wearing off. First, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) objected last week when Mr Saxena met officials of the Delhi Jal Board, and said he was overstepping his jurisdiction. Then, on Tuesday, lawmaker Somnath Bharti claimed the L-G dismissed appeals by nine legislators to express concern over his intervention on subjects under the purview of the state government. In both instances, Raj Bhavan denied the allegations, terming the charges partisan attempts to provoke the L-G.

This face-off is an undesirable development, at a time when the Capital is grappling with serious civic problems. This is the first time in three decades that a unified municipal body will attempt to tackle Delhi’s endemic problems. Clashes between constitutional heads of state governments and the elected administration is an old feature of the Indian polity; this conflict is accentuated in Union Territories with elected assemblies where the L-G is vested with significant powers. Mr Saxena’s immediate predecessors, Najeeb Jung and Anil Baijal, too, grappled with this discord — Mr Jung was seen as more combative; Mr Baijal maintained relatively cordial relations, but ties frayed towards the sunset of his term as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which accorded primacy to the L-G, came into effect. When Mr Saxena took over, both AAP and Raj Bhavan made conciliatory noises. It is important for the civic health of the Capital that both sides maintain a degree of congeniality, refrain from taking potshots at each other in public, and focus on the task at hand, together: Make Delhi a truly world class city.

