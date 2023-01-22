Home / Editorials / Rethink the Aravalli safari park project

Rethink the Aravalli safari park project

Pushing a revenue-focused plan that can disturb the flora and fauna of the eco-fragile zone, and that too in a climate-hit era, is reckless. The government must reconsider the project

A zoo safari in an eco-fragile zone will not safeguard the area’s natural heritage. (HT PHOTO)
An assault on the Aravalli mountain range, which acts as a barrier between the desert in the west and plains in the east, is unending. Along with the existing threats (illegal mining and realty development), the Haryana government has added a new one: Tourism. Last May, the Haryana Tourism Corporation announced a design competition for a proposed Aravalli safari park. The authorities feel that the “zoo safari” will attract tourists and conserve biodiversity. And even though concrete structures and fencing off a 10,000-acre region will disrupt the ecosystem, it may not require a green clearance. This newspaper reported on Sunday that Haryana has not yet applied for the environment or forest clearance from the Centre, because, based on a June 8, 2022, guideline of the Union environment ministry, such a project may be categorised as a “forestry” activity, requiring no such clearance.

A zoo safari in an eco-fragile zone will not safeguard the area’s natural heritage. In a recent letter to the Haryana chief minister ML Khattar and Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement have said that the safari will be a death knell for native wildlife, especially big mammals. It is critical for wild animals to move from one habitat to another freely and between populations to avoid in-breeding and fights for space. Human-erected barriers can put them in danger. In a series of articles, this newspaper noted how the Aravallis were crucial to the health of the National Capital Region, and how poorly the administration was faring in protecting it. Pushing a revenue-focused plan that can disturb the flora and fauna of the eco-fragile zone, and that too in a climate-hit era, is reckless. The government must reconsider the project.

