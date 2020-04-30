e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Returning home, finally | HT Editorial

Returning home, finally | HT Editorial

The government’s move is welcome, albeit much-delayed

editorials Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:56 IST
Hindustan Times
Over the past five weeks, India has witnessed a looming humanitarian crisis. Migrant workers sought to return home from the time the lockdown was announced on March 24
Over the past five weeks, India has witnessed a looming humanitarian crisis. Migrant workers sought to return home from the time the lockdown was announced on March 24(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

On Wednesday, the 36th day of the lockdown, the home ministry issued a set of guidelines to enable the movement of migrant workers, students, tourists, pilgrims and others stranded in different states to their home states. The government order stipulates that this can happen if there is a mutual agreement between the sending and receiving states; only those who show no symptoms after screening will be allowed to move; movement can only happen on road, in buses, while maintaining social distancing protocols; and those who return will either be in home or institutional quarantine, with periodic health check-ups.

The government’s order is welcome, though long overdue. Over the past five weeks, India has witnessed a looming humanitarian crisis. Migrant workers sought to return home from the time the lockdown was announced on March 24. Thousands walked or cycled home, hundreds of kilometres away. Facing a severe shortage of cash and food, they went through acute suffering. State governments did step in and arranged shelter camps, but this turned out to be inadequate. There was also an emerging law and order concern, as restless and angry migrants clashed with security personnel in cities such as Surat demanding they be allowed to go home. The central government’s dilemma was understandable — it was apprehensive that mass return of migrants could lead to the spread of the disease. But humanitarian and law and order concerns, and pressure from the ground, appear to have, finally, titled the decision.

The challenge is now in implementation. Reports suggest that there are 10 million migrants registered with different state governments who want to return home. Arranging transport will be a tremendous logistical challenge. The more important variable is maintaining the social distancing protocols during travel. Given that migrants are not going to be tested, but only screened, and many coronavirus disease patients are asymptomatic, there is a possibility that individuals with the disease may be travelling. This makes the requisite distancing, and then strict quarantine, and effective monitoring once they reach their destination essential. It was important to address the demands of migrants given the human tragedy that was unfolding. But India cannot afford to see the spread of the disease across the rural hinterland, where the health infrastructure is very weak. Getting this balance right will be critical in the weeks ahead.

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion