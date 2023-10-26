News / Editorials / Securing fertilisers, ensuring food safety

Securing fertilisers, ensuring food safety

ByHT Editorial
Oct 26, 2023 10:00 PM IST

The Centre's provisions of ₹23,303 crore as fertiliser subsidy for the ensuing winter sowing season, should be sufficient to keep supplies steady and cheap

The Centre has done well to announce provisions of 23,303 crore as fertiliser subsidy for the ensuing rabi or winter-sown season, which should be sufficient to keep supplies steady and cheap. India relies on imports to meet its total domestic demand for crop nutrients. This year’s El Nino, a global weather pattern that led to a deficient monsoon, has fuelled concerns over food output, especially pulses and oilseeds. If summer harvests fall short, ample winter-sown crops can replenish food stocks.

The timely availability of subsidised crop nutrients is critical to the country’s food security. (HT File/Representational image) PREMIUM
The timely availability of subsidised crop nutrients is critical to the country’s food security. (HT File/Representational image)

The timely availability of subsidised crop nutrients is critical to the country’s food security. Millions of farmers depend on cheap farm chemicals to grow ample food grains, which, in turn, enable the government to provide nearly 800 million people with subsidised grains. The government deserves praise for two reasons. One, despite high global prices in 2022-23 due to a supply shock from the Ukraine conflict, the fertiliser ministry has managed the supply and sourcing of key crop chemicals. Two, it did not shy away from stretching its subsidy limits, setting aside fiscal concerns in the interests of food security. The actual subsidy spending that year was nearly 2.5 lakh crore, way higher than the Union Budget estimates of 1.05 lakh crore.

The Centre has also diversified India’s import sources and signed long-term contracts for mineral shipments required for making a range of fertilisers. At the same time, it needs to pay some urgent regulatory attention. It is not rare for farmers to complain about substandard fertiliser admixtures, even fake ones. The government must step up vigilance and crack down on spurious products.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out