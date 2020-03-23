e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / The lockdown is the right step

The lockdown is the right step

Enforce it, but it’s important to have a parallel economic plan

editorials Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:51 IST
Hindustan Times
A deserted national highway, New Delhi, March 23, 2020
A deserted national highway, New Delhi, March 23, 2020(REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens for a “few weeks” in his address to the nation on Thursday. He hinted quite clearly that the people’s curfew on March 22 would serve as a test for the future. Restrictions on mobility have kicked in over the past week. And that is why, perhaps, it did not come as an outright surprise when the Centre and various states decided to go in for a more strict lockdown — across states, urban centres, affected districts — in the last 48 hours.

Citizens must follow the directives, and exercise a high degree of responsibility. On Sunday, after the 5 pm applause for those who are on the frontline of battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and those still keeping essential services going, in many pockets, there were large congregations. On Monday, in key cities, there was a resumption of movement on a scale that was potentially dangerous. There is no doubt that the lockdown is inconvenient. But citizens must realise that they are not merely staying home for themselves — they are doing it for their families and for the larger community, given the high rates of transmission. In fact, they must begin preparing for a longer period of lockdown that extends beyond March 31. The impact of the lockdown will not be discernible immediately. Instead, expect a spike in cases for now — because of the time lag between getting infected, showing symptoms, and getting tested. But if the lockdown is successful and social distancing is practised, in a few weeks, India may see, first, a slower rate at which cases are increasing, and then the flattening of the curve.

For this to succeed, the government needs to, simultaneously, implement the following measures. One, get ready to extend the lockdown beyond March 31 if there’s reason to do so. And then review the situation. Two, based on the recognition that this lockdown is extracting a huge economic toll, especially for the poor, come up with an economic plan — which entails cash transfers. Three, use this period to build up hospital capacity, source key items which will be needed for severe cases, and transport it to key centres. And four, ramp up the capacity of district hospitals — because with many migrant workers having returned home, it is likely that the infection will now spread to rural India. The lockdown is the first step in a long battle.

tags
top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion