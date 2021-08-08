Tokyo 2020: A new era begins

India has an Olympic track and field gold. In itself, that is breathtaking. But Tokyo 2020 has been a landmark Games for India in more than one way. Even the medal tally — India’s best ever with seven — doesn’t do justice to the breakthroughs India’s athletes have made, the number of medal contenders India had, and those who opened new routes. So, along with Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and the men’s hockey team — all champions — it is important to remember others. Bhavani Devi, the first fencer from India to compete at the Olympics; Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Games; Aditi Ashok, who, in a star-studded field of the world’s best women golfers, missed out on a podium finish by one shot; or the Indian women’s hockey squad who made a giant leap that almost took them to a medal.

All these names suggest two heartening trends. One, it symbolises a welcome shift where women are overcoming social obstacles to shine. Two, it highlights the difference that proper training in the right kind of environment makes. India’s sport governing bodies have done well to step back from seeking to control every aspect of an athlete’s career and allowing them the freedom to choose their coaches and training bases. The federations must now build a wide base for their sport by creating infrastructure, but of the right kind, and giving access to the maximum number of young people possible. Devi almost gave up on fencing because in India, the sport has almost no presence. This is understandable— fencing’s cultural roots lie in Europe and it is expensive. But what about running tracks? Astroturfs? Wrestling mats? Punching bags? Javelins?

Neeraj Chopra, a truly gifted athlete who has made the nation proud, also got lucky in some ways. He was spotted early, at 16, by a great coach; he had time to build on the fundamentals, and was then carefully nurtured by a succession of great coaches. Most athletes in most sports in India don’t get that care till they have already reached an elite level of performance. But as challenges persist, there is little doubt that India’s success at Tokyo is both visible — in terms of the medals — and invisible — in terms of progress across disciplines. The stage is set for Paris and beyond.