Home / Editorials / Twin issues the economy faces

Twin issues the economy faces

editorials
Published on Sep 11, 2022 08:35 PM IST

India must balance preserving food security without letting inflation spiral out of control

While the State has banned the export of some varieties of rice to pre-empt domestic shortages, it remains to be seen what the response to its rice procurement drive will be.&nbsp; PREMIUM
While the State has banned the export of some varieties of rice to pre-empt domestic shortages, it remains to be seen what the response to its rice procurement drive will be. 
ByHT Editorial

The agriculture ministry expects India’s rice production to dip this year on account of deficient rains in some key rice-growing regions. This projection comes on the back of a bad cropping season for wheat which suffered due to a premature heatwave. While there is no reason to panic yet — one must thank Minimum Support Price procurement operations for ensuring there are enough food stocks with the government — there is good reason to avoid complacency on food security and inflation. Two issues must be flagged here.

The fact that the government has so far continued with PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) which has been providing 5kg of extra food grains to 80 million families suggests that food affordability continues to be precarious. One can legitimately argue that the state of mass demand and food security would have been much worse had PMGKY not been in place. With a back-to-back shortfall in wheat and rice output and high international prices driving up domestic prices, the question of whether government stocks will be enough to continue the scheme requires a re-examination. While the State has banned the export of some varieties of rice to pre-empt domestic shortages, it remains to be seen what the response to its rice procurement drive will be. Because India is one of the largest exporters of rice in the world, its decision to partially ban rice exports is likely to generate strong tailwinds for international rice prices. There are reports that the truce which allowed shipping of wheat from Ukraine might also be compromised with rising hostilities in the region. This raises questions about whether the moderation in international food prices will reverse.

The answers to both these questions are in the realm of uncertainties. This is why policymakers must continue to stay vigilant on the inflation front. A sudden shock to food prices could jeopardise the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s expectations of inflation coming within its target range of 6% by the March 2022 quarter. Also, it is far-fetched to believe that inflation problems driven by factors such as a fall in crop production can be dealt with by raising interest rates. The monetary policy approach seeks to control inflation by deflating demand. No democracy would like to deflate food demand to curb inflation. This is where the finance minister’s statement that inflation management cannot be RBI’s sole burden becomes important. India must preserve food security and farm incomes without letting inflation spiral out of control.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ht exclusive
ht exclusive

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out