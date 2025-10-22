US H-1B Visa: Attracting talent back to India

The guidelines regarding H-1B visas issued Monday should come as a relief to the large Indian student community in the US. The government has clarified that foreign students already in the US (under F-1 student visas) can transition to H-1B work visas without paying the recently introduced $100,000 (H-1B visa) fee. PREMIUM Top education facilities in India, such as the IITs and central universities, have the infrastructure to attract talent — both students and faculty. (HT Archive)

However, the fee, introduced against the backdrop of rising anti-immigrant sentiment across the US, has triggered fear and uncertainty over education and employment opportunities in the US. Fewer Indian students now seek admission in US universities. Our government and universities must see an opportunity in this crisis. The outflow of young, bright students to US universities is both a loss of talent and money. Most stay on in the US to work in that country, including in academia. New Delhi should work on reversing this by exploring atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in education.

India should build the capacity to attract students who may want to study in the US and those who may want to leave the US and explore opportunities elsewhere. For sure, this is not going to be easy. Bright students opt for American universities because of their brand value and the learning ecosystem they provide. Not all of it can be replicated immediately: The US universities are beneficiaries of legacy investments, including philanthropy, in learning and research, and they have mostly been welcoming of talent and independent inquiry. Top education facilities in India, such as the IITs and central universities, have the infrastructure to attract talent — both students and faculty. Also, US universities could be cajoled to take a cue from the tech firms, which are building capacities in countries such as India to firewall their business from the Trump Administration, to set up campuses here. A message should also go out that Indian campuses are welcoming of research and knowledge production, and that red tape or ideology will not be allowed to stymie such pursuits.

