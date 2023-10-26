News / Editorials / Visa relief signals thaw

Visa relief signals thaw

ByHT Editorial
Oct 26, 2023 10:15 PM IST

Restart of services at the Indian high commission in Canada will ease travel. The diaspora can breathe easy

The partial resumption of visa services in Canada, hopefully, is the beginning of a thaw in India-Canada ties, which has been going downhill since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unsubstantiated allegations in Canadian parliament in September that Indian agencies were involved in the killing of a Khalistani activist in British Columbia in June. The restart of the visa process would be a relief for the Indian diaspora, many of whom frequent India for social functions, family visits, pilgrimage and so on.

Governments in both countries should take steps to fireproof ordinary citizens from the heat of the diplomatic impasse
Trudeau’s explosive statement came on September 18 and three days later, the Indian high commission in Canada suspended the issuing of visas. However, the Indian response was not a sudden development. Ottawa had refused to address Delhi’s concerns regarding the threats issued by Khalistani groups in Canada against Indian diplomats and India’s sovereignty. The Trudeau administration, strangely, privileged the views of extremist groups over the sensitivities of a responsible democracy, with which Ottawa has friendly relations. Trudeau’s attempt at grandstanding, perhaps buoyed by the support from other Five Eyes nations, understandably angered Delhi, which hardened its stance. Last week, Ottawa had to withdraw 41 of its diplomats from India after Delhi invoked the principle of parity enshrined in the Vienna Convention. Canada has also announced a pause in “in-person services” at three of its four consulates in India.

The diplomatic stand-off has become a cause of worry and inconvenience for a large population in both countries. Consider these numbers: 1.86 million Canadian residents are of Indian origin, which is nearly 5% of Canada’s population; in 2022, over 3 lakh Indian students took admissions in Canada. Canada’s large Sikh community shares kinship ties with Punjab; not all of these Persons of Indian Origin possess Overseas Citizen of India documents, which makes visas a necessity when they travel for family and faith-related functions. Similarly, the shutdown of consulates will put Indian students seeking to study in Canada under stress. Trade and tourism have already been affected by the bilateral tensions, setting back the relations by many years.

It will be unfortunate if some troublemakers backing a discredited ideology get to influence the bilateral agenda of two large democracies. Governments in both countries should take steps to fireproof ordinary citizens from the heat of the diplomatic impasse.

