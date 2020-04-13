What the pandemic means for Europe

editorials

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:30 IST

Another international crisis, another poor show by Europe. No government or multilateral institution has covered itself in glory in the current coronavirus pandemic. Even by these low standards, the response of the European Union (EU) and its member-states has been remarkably inept. Existing protocols on sharing medical supplies during a health crisis were ignored. Freedom of movement principles so beloved of Brussels was hastily abandoned. There was a eurozone crisis redux over “coronabonds,” with frugal northern Europeans fearing they would end up paying for the fiscal irresponsibility of southerners. There was a palpable sense of virus-ravaged Italy and Spain having to fend for themselves, with China providing the only outside assistance.

Yet, the idea that a united Europe will be one of the victims of the pandemic is an exaggeration. The EU is not responsible for medical crises because the member-states never came up with a common health policy. Euroscepticism has risen, but mostly in Italy, and has been partly offset by the poor example set by Brexit Britain. The supplies provided by China, much of it paid for and subsequently shown to be defective, have been surpassed by what European governments have given to each other. The European Central Bank has spearheaded a swathe of financial relief efforts, including for developing countries. Much will be forgiven if a post-crisis Brussels uses the opportunity to expand the ambit of the EU’s policy action.

New Delhi will be among the capitals that will hope Europe can restore some of its credibility. India and the EU have made progress in their relations, moving beyond seemingly endless trade and human rights disputes, and starting to recognise that they have common strategic concerns that must be prioritised. The hope is that these strands can be picked up again after the virus is defeated.