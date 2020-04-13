e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / What the pandemic means for Europe

What the pandemic means for Europe

The EU and its member-states were inept. But the Union will survive

editorials Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:30 IST
Hindustan Times
New Delhi will be among the capitals that will hope Europe can restore some of its credibility. India and the EU have made progress in their relations, moving beyond seemingly endless trade and human rights disputes, and starting to recognise that they have common strategic concerns that must be prioritised.
New Delhi will be among the capitals that will hope Europe can restore some of its credibility. India and the EU have made progress in their relations, moving beyond seemingly endless trade and human rights disputes, and starting to recognise that they have common strategic concerns that must be prioritised. (AFP)
         

Another international crisis, another poor show by Europe. No government or multilateral institution has covered itself in glory in the current coronavirus pandemic. Even by these low standards, the response of the European Union (EU) and its member-states has been remarkably inept. Existing protocols on sharing medical supplies during a health crisis were ignored. Freedom of movement principles so beloved of Brussels was hastily abandoned. There was a eurozone crisis redux over “coronabonds,” with frugal northern Europeans fearing they would end up paying for the fiscal irresponsibility of southerners. There was a palpable sense of virus-ravaged Italy and Spain having to fend for themselves, with China providing the only outside assistance.

Yet, the idea that a united Europe will be one of the victims of the pandemic is an exaggeration. The EU is not responsible for medical crises because the member-states never came up with a common health policy. Euroscepticism has risen, but mostly in Italy, and has been partly offset by the poor example set by Brexit Britain. The supplies provided by China, much of it paid for and subsequently shown to be defective, have been surpassed by what European governments have given to each other. The European Central Bank has spearheaded a swathe of financial relief efforts, including for developing countries. Much will be forgiven if a post-crisis Brussels uses the opportunity to expand the ambit of the EU’s policy action.

New Delhi will be among the capitals that will hope Europe can restore some of its credibility. India and the EU have made progress in their relations, moving beyond seemingly endless trade and human rights disputes, and starting to recognise that they have common strategic concerns that must be prioritised. The hope is that these strands can be picked up again after the virus is defeated.

tags
top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion