Why India needs to empower its mayors

Zohran Mamdani’s election as the mayor of New York is discussed widely because the office has actual powers to shape policies and politics in the world’s financial capital. In the Indian context, the 74th Amendment to the Constitution provided for decentralisation of powers to urban local bodies (ULBs) as early as 1992. This should have empowered municipalities and municipal corporations, with the chairperson (in a municipality) and the mayor (in a city) having substantive executive powers. That transfer of power did not happen: The mayor remains mostly a ceremonial figure, an ineffectual office with real authority resting with the bureaucracy. Kerala may be the exception, having witnessed a political movement towards decentralisation of powers — the mayor, not the commissioner, is the effective authority here.

It is time to truly empower ULBs. A first step is proper decentralisation of powers — state governments prefer centralisation and run cities through civil servants. Second, the share of revenues transferred to ULBs must be increased. Third, city administrations must have more autonomy in deciding taxes, user charges, cess, and levies. Let cities compete to attract investment through innovative taxation and raise funds for infrastructure. Let them also build and manage public utilities, including transport, water and power supply, even schools. Templates decided in the state capital limit innovation and agency. The mayor must be the CEO and face of the city — not the commissioner or the CM. Fourth, cities must develop their own capacities: Decentralised planning needs local expertise.

India’s parliamentary system discourages direct elections to executive office; parties mostly pick the mayor from among the elected councillors. They nominate political lightweights because the office lacks authority and agency. That will change only if the office is endowed with executive and financial powers. The office will then attract people with capabilities, which in turn can raise its profile and make urban governance imaginative and efficient.