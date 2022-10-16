Women’s IPL could be a gamechanger
IPL heralded a new era in the cricketing world. There’s no reason the women’s tournament, with some careful planning and robust promotion, can’t do the same
It has been a while coming, but the women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to become a reality in early 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will likely give its seal of approval at Tuesday’s Annual General Meeting – a recognition and validation of the rapid strides the women’s game has made in the country in the last few years. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India’s dominant Asia Cup win caps a great season, after winning silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and clinching a One Day International series in England.
The IPL is likely to be a five-team tournament, with competition among zonal, rather than venue-based, teams. The 22 matches – teams will play each other twice, the table-topper will qualify directly for the final and the next two teams will play in an Eliminator to take the other spot – will be at IPL or non-IPL venues. Each team will have 18 members with a maximum of five overseas players allowed in the playing eleven.
This promises to usher in a new era in women’s cricket in India. For the women’s team, reaching the 2017 World Cup final was a watershed moment, and qualifying for the 2018 T20 World Cup semi-finals and the 2020 T20 World Cup final added momentum. Australia, the gold standard in women’s cricket, benefitted hugely from the women’s T20 Big Bash League – where top Indian players such as Ms Kaur and Smriti Mandhana also participate.
IPL, since it was launched in 2008, changed the landscape for promising new talent. In a country where many women still battle social prejudices and family opposition, the women’s league can be a gamechanger, allowing many young girls to see cricket as a viable career option. IPL heralded a new era in the cricketing world. There’s no reason the women’s tournament, with some careful planning and robust promotion, can’t do the same.
