Can Vijayan give the Left a golden jubilee present | Number Theory

The CPI (M) will be hoping for a regional endorsement of Vijayan’s governance model despite its negation in the national elections

One reason why the 2021 results were surprising in Kerala was that the LDF managed a drastic turnaround from its 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle in the state. The 2019 rout for the CPI (M) led LDF was also attributed to the backlash against it for supporting the entry of menstruating-age women in the Hindu shrine of Sabarimala after a Supreme Court order. The 2021 comeback was seen as a result of a tactical withdrawal from the Sabarimala controversy after a Supreme Court stay – the case is being reheard by a constitution bench now – and effective delivery of welfare benefits to the state’s poor during the pandemic. Vijayan’s governance model over the last decade has focused more on welfare provisioning along with claims such as the eradication of extreme poverty from the state. However, these efforts were not enough to revive the LDF’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which the UDF won easily. Whether the LDF, under Vijayan, bucks the national trend once again in Kerala, is the most important question as far as this election is concerned. See Chart 3: assembly and LS seat shares in Kerala