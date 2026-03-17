India is caught between geography, chemistry and economics of crude oil | Number Theory

But as long as any crude oil is available, refineries can help with even some natural gas deficit

While India imports only around half of its natural gas requirements, what is critical is that 90% of the imports come via the Strait of Hormuz. Importing natural gas is also far more complex than importing crude oil because it needs to be liquefied. This is where crude oil availability can help to some extent. For example, the domestic production of LPG in India happens more through crude oil and refineries than natural gas. This is one reason refineries have been able to increase LPG output by over 25% quickly. Refineries can also help with fertilizer output to some extent, but it is not clear at the moment how much of that is practically possible. This is because some fertilizer plants that used naphtha – a refinery product – as an input instead of natural gas have been made to switch to natural gas. “While some units retain contingency capability to run on naphtha or fuel oil, policy and energy norms penalise such use; with priority APM gas and subsidies in place, such ‘oil switching’ occurs only during supply disruptions, not as a routine response to spot LNG price moves,” says an October 2025 report of The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies on natural gas use in the Indian fertilizer industry. To be sure, even such “oil switching” will not come without pain. Using more crude for LPG and urea production is bound to just shift the pain of import loss to some other parts of the economy.