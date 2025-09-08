Is the BJP winning because of rigged electoral rolls? | Number Theory
.
The Opposition has flagged issues with electoral rolls in several states, inferring these numbers to insinuate that the BJP wins polls through voter fraud. HT's data team has earlier argued that India's rolls have never been perfect. It has also shown that drives such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), based on strict documentary proof criteria, can lead to wrongful voter exclusions. It was also the first to use assembly constituency (AC)-wise analysis to show that Bihar's post-SIR draft roll didn't reflect systemic bias in deletions.
BJP winning Maharashtra in 2024 had nothing to do with doctored electoral rolls
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Is the BJP winning because of rigged electoral rolls? | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy