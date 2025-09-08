Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is the BJP winning because of rigged electoral rolls? | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 01:19 am IST

.

The Opposition has flagged issues with electoral rolls in several states, inferring these numbers to insinuate that the BJP wins polls through voter fraud. HT's data team has earlier argued that India's rolls have never been perfect. It has also shown that drives such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), based on strict documentary proof criteria, can lead to wrongful voter exclusions. It was also the first to use assembly constituency (AC)-wise analysis to show that Bihar's post-SIR draft roll didn't reflect systemic bias in deletions.

Recent volatilities in elector counts are not very different from what they used to be in the pre-Modi era. They do not necessarily correlate with BJP victories even today, (AFP)
Recent volatilities in elector counts are not very different from what they used to be in the pre-Modi era. They do not necessarily correlate with BJP victories even today, (AFP)
BJP winning Maharashtra in 2024 had nothing to do with doctored electoral rolls
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Is the BJP winning because of rigged electoral rolls? | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On