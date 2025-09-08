Is the BJP winning because of rigged electoral rolls? | Number Theory

The Opposition has flagged issues with electoral rolls in several states, inferring these numbers to insinuate that the BJP wins polls through voter fraud. HT's data team has earlier argued that India's rolls have never been perfect. It has also shown that drives such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), based on strict documentary proof criteria, can lead to wrongful voter exclusions. It was also the first to use assembly constituency (AC)-wise analysis to show that Bihar's post-SIR draft roll didn't reflect systemic bias in deletions.

Recent volatilities in elector counts are not very different from what they used to be in the pre-Modi era. They do not necessarily correlate with BJP victories even today, (AFP)