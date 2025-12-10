Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Making journalism ‘great and humane’: An editor reflects on a century of the New Yorker

BySanjukta Sharma
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 06:48 pm IST

The new documentary, directed by Marshall Curry, follows Remnick’s team as it produces its 100th anniversary issue — which came out in February

In a new Netflix documentary that was released last weekend, The New Yorker at 100, editor of the magazine David Remnick, 65, says that he wants The New Yorker to be two things: “Great and humane”. Remnick had already won the Pulitzer Prize for Lenin’s Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire in 1993 before he took over as editor in 1998. His predecessor, British editor Tina Brown, who established the credo of making “the sexy serious, and the serious sexy” for The New Yorker, hired Remnick among other young writers when she took over as editor in 1992.

David Remnick and his team plan the countdown to Trump’s re-election in October 2024. (NETFLIX)
David Remnick and his team plan the countdown to Trump’s re-election in October 2024. (NETFLIX)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Making journalism ‘great and humane’: An editor reflects on a century of the New Yorker
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On