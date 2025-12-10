Making journalism ‘great and humane’: An editor reflects on a century of the New Yorker

In a new Netflix documentary that was released last weekend, The New Yorker at 100, editor of the magazine David Remnick, 65, says that he wants The New Yorker to be two things: “Great and humane”. Remnick had already won the Pulitzer Prize for Lenin’s Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire in 1993 before he took over as editor in 1998. His predecessor, British editor Tina Brown, who established the credo of making “the sexy serious, and the serious sexy” for The New Yorker, hired Remnick among other young writers when she took over as editor in 1992.

David Remnick and his team plan the countdown to Trump’s re-election in October 2024. (NETFLIX)