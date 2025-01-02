Number Theory: In 2024, the Congress gained some and lost some
.
2024 began on a very bleak note for the Congress party. In the penultimate election cycle before the 2024 general elections, it lost state governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and faced a crushing defeat in Madhya Pradesh. Congress’s losses in these three states eroded its bargaining strength in the INDIA alliance and gave a boost to the BJP’s aura of invincibility in the forthcoming national contest. By the time the 2024 general election results were declared, this narrative had changed significantly.
