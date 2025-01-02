Number Theory: In 2024, the Congress gained some and lost some

2024 began on a very bleak note for the Congress party. In the penultimate election cycle before the 2024 general elections, it lost state governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and faced a crushing defeat in Madhya Pradesh. Congress’s losses in these three states eroded its bargaining strength in the INDIA alliance and gave a boost to the BJP’s aura of invincibility in the forthcoming national contest. By the time the 2024 general election results were declared, this narrative had changed significantly.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)