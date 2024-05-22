 Number Theory: The caste calculus of NDA and INDIA in Uttar Pradesh - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: The caste calculus of NDA and INDIA in Uttar Pradesh

ByNishant Ranjan
May 22, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Have the NDA and the INDIA bloc fielded candidates from the same or different caste category/castes in parliamentary constituencies?

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha. With the Bahujan Samaj Party being reduced to just one MLA in the 2022 assembly elections, the main contest in the state is likely to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Caste has always been an important factor in Uttar Pradesh’s politics. The BJP is contesting 75 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) while the remaining five PCs are being contested by its allies. The SP is contesting 62 PCs, while its allies Congress and Trinamool Congress are contesting 17 and 1 respectively.

An elderly voter shows his ink-marked finger after casting his ballot in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.(ANI Photo)
Number Theory: The caste calculus of NDA and INDIA in Uttar Pradesh

