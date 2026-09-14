One of the many benefits of writing an interactive puzzle column, apart from the joy it provides, is that reader feedback sometimes helps create better versions of the same puzzles. For example, after we ran a betting puzzle during the football World Cup, Yadvendra Somra replied that it could be solved with less data than was provided. Enough time has passed since that puzzle to allow us an updated version. Problematics | Against the Odds (Unsplash)

# Puzzle 212.1

A cricket tournament involves eight teams including the Asian heavyweights India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and the less fancied contenders UAE, Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia. Bets on the eventual champion must be placed before the tournament begins, because it is unfair to select the winner when some teams already have points on the table.

The odds offered are: 3-1 (India), 4:1 (Sri Lanka), 5:1 (Bangladesh), 9:1 (Pakistan) and 19:1 (each of UAE, Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia). To recap our discussion on a similar puzzle earlier this year, 3:1 represents the bookie’s stake (3) and your stake (1). If you bet ₹100 on India, it means the bookie is implicitly betting ₹300 against India. If the winner is India, you get the bookie’s ₹300 and your ₹100 back, a return of ₹400 in which ₹300 is your profit. If I bet ₹100 on Hong Kong and the winner is indeed HK, I get ₹2000, which includes my money back ( ₹100) and my profit (the bookie’s ₹1900).

A gambler, who owes a moneylender ₹500, asks the latter for another loan.

“No way,” says Shylock, “until you repay what you already owe me.”

“Please, sir,” says the gambler (who is a fan of Dickens), “I want some more.”

“Even if I loaned you a certain amount, where would you earn the money to pay me back?”

“By betting on all eight cricket teams,” the Dickens fan explains. He shows the lender a strategy in which he proposes to place equal amounts on the four unfancied teams, and higher unequal amounts on the four heavyweights. No matter which team emerges champion, his profit will always be the same.

“Lend me ₹1 lakh, which I will invest in accordance with the strategy. My profits will not only allow me to repay you but also leave me with money to spare,” he pleads.

“No way,” Shylock repeats. “You will only get as much as necessary to repay me with the profits. Take this money and distribute your bets in a way that ensures your profit is always ₹500, no matter which team wins.”

Grumbling, the gambler takes the loan and distributes the money strategically. When the tournament ends with one team emerging the champion (it doesn’t matter which team, as we already know), the gambler collects an amount equal to his new loan plus the ₹500 he previously owed. He repays the moneylender in full and asks for another loan.

“Go away,” says Shylock, turning to another borrower.

How much is the loan given for betting, and how are the bets distributed among the eight teams?

# Puzzle 212.2