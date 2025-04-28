The growing debt of advanced economies | Number Theory

Debt is back at the centre of global economic debates, particularly in developed nations. In the United States, the Donald Trump administration is citing rising debt to justify spending cuts even as it pursues major tax cuts and new tariffs. In Europe, Germany has relaxed borrowing limits to reverse stagnation and reduce dependence on US security. Public debt is climbing again even as global trade tensions are adding new fiscal and economic risks. How high is rich nations’ debt? Who is funding it? And what does it mean for emerging economies like India? The charts below explore these questions.

