The limits of political fruits of growth | Number Theory

The asymmetry between GSDP and consumption stems from a relative equality of average wages over white-collar wages and profits

What explains this muted reflection of per capita GSDP levels on consumption standards across states? The answer is that the nature of economic growth is skewed towards the top where the rewards are cornered by a selected few. One way to illustrate this is to compare per capita direct taxes collected across major states in 2023-24 with average wages of regular wage employees. Direct taxes are levied on corporate profits and salary incomes above a certain threshold. While their share has been rising over time, the tax base is extremely skewed as was shown in these pages earlier this month. Average regular wages, on the other hand, track incomes of even those workers who do not earn enough to pay taxes. The comparison is revealing. Tamil Nadu’s direct tax collections adjusted for number of workers was 23 times that of Bihar but its average regular wages were only 1.1 times Bihar’s. Once again, the argument holds across states.