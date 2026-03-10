What's at stake for India in the Strait of Hormuz | Number Theory

More than 40% of India’s petroleum imports, 30% of fertilizer imports come via Hormuz

To be sure, it is more about what we import from these countries than how much. Despite India increasing its oil imports from Russia starting 2022, these nine countries accounted over half of India’s oil imports by value in 2024-25. Data from the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that the Strait of Hormuz accounted for 44% of India’s imports of crude oil and condensate in 2023 and 37% of its consumption of petroleum and related fluids. Simply speaking, the Strait of Hormuz is the channel through which India gets almost half of its petroleum imports. While the strait may not be very important for India’s non-oil imports overall, it is for some individual non-oil items. Around a third of India’s fertilizer imports are from these nine countries, for example.