e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) have been selected for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Guwahati
         

Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) have been selected for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme.

The PhD students selected for the PMRF fellowship this year are pursuing research in interdisciplinary and forefront areas at various departments of the institute, an IITG statement said.

“This initiative by the Centre will attract the best talent from the country for pursuing high-end research at IIT Guwahati and realise the vision of the Prime Minister for multidisciplinary technology development and self-sustenance (Atmanirbhar) through innovation,” IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam said.

The institute and its faculty members will help the students realise their full potential so that they can achieve their long-term career goals and contribute to the growth of the country, he added.

The Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme was announced in the 2018-19 Union budget and has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutes in the country.

top news
Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building
Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
PM Modi to address 3 rallies in Bihar today, Rahul Gandhi 2
PM Modi to address 3 rallies in Bihar today, Rahul Gandhi 2
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
US Presidential Debate: Trump’s vaccine claim Vs Biden’s ‘no plan’ counter
US Presidential Debate: Trump’s vaccine claim Vs Biden’s ‘no plan’ counter
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In