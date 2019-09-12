153 principals of ICSE schools to hold two-day conference on teaching

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Principals of 153 ICSE schools of Jharkhand and Bihar are gearing up to hold a two-day regional conference on September 19-20 in Dhanbad, under the banner of Association of School for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC).

The theme of the conference is to gauge the overall development of students through quality education and the changing teaching patterns in education system.

Zonal coordinator ASISC and principal of De Nobili School CMRI Joseph KA, Dhanbad, on Wednesday said that principals of 153 schools would deliberate over the ‘Value Leads to Excellence’ motto in two days conference.

IIT-Indian School of Mines (ISM) director Prof Rajiv Shekhar would inaugurate the conference on September 19 and on second day Gerry Arathoon, secretary of ICSE and Dr A Senthil Kumaran, senior consultant for Education Excellence CII Institute of Quality, Bangaluru, would address the principals of the twin states.

CMRI De Nibili principal said, 153 ICSE schools of Jharkhand and Bihar are clubbed in six zones viz Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Patna and Bhagalpur. Under Dhanbad zone a total of 14 schools of Bokaro and Dhanbad districts come under it.

“Theme of the conference is all round development of students but during the conference principals would also deliberate over imparting quality education, changing in teaching pattern, role of teachers in developing students, examination and evaluation of answer book,” said Joseph KA.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:15 IST