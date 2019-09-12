e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

153 principals of ICSE schools to hold two-day conference on teaching

The theme of the conference is to gauge the overall development of students through quality education and the changing teaching patterns in education system.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Principals of 153 schools would deliberate over the ‘Value Leads to Excellence’ motto in two days conference. (Representational image)
Principals of 153 schools would deliberate over the ‘Value Leads to Excellence’ motto in two days conference. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times/Bachchan Kumar)
         

Principals of 153 ICSE schools of Jharkhand and Bihar are gearing up to hold a two-day regional conference on September 19-20 in Dhanbad, under the banner of Association of School for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC).

The theme of the conference is to gauge the overall development of students through quality education and the changing teaching patterns in education system.

Zonal coordinator ASISC and principal of De Nobili School CMRI Joseph KA, Dhanbad, on Wednesday said that principals of 153 schools would deliberate over the ‘Value Leads to Excellence’ motto in two days conference.

IIT-Indian School of Mines (ISM) director Prof Rajiv Shekhar would inaugurate the conference on September 19 and on second day Gerry Arathoon, secretary of ICSE and Dr A Senthil Kumaran, senior consultant for Education Excellence CII Institute of Quality, Bangaluru, would address the principals of the twin states.

CMRI De Nibili principal said, 153 ICSE schools of Jharkhand and Bihar are clubbed in six zones viz Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Patna and Bhagalpur. Under Dhanbad zone a total of 14 schools of Bokaro and Dhanbad districts come under it.

“Theme of the conference is all round development of students but during the conference principals would also deliberate over imparting quality education, changing in teaching pattern, role of teachers in developing students, examination and evaluation of answer book,” said Joseph KA.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:15 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewPM Modi in RanchiDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Nitish KumarLadakhAlia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl Review
Top News
latest news
Education News
don't miss