17,000 KV teachers to sport black ribbons on December 12 in Prayagraj

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:56 IST

Teachers working in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country will sport black ribbons while performing their routine duties as a mark of protest on December 12.

The move by over 17000 teachers employed in over 1200 of these schools would be part of a protest in support of their service related demands that have been sent to union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) from time to time, the teachers claim.

The demands that have been put forth by the association before the central government includes implementation of the modified assured career progression scheme (MACPS) which KV Sangathan has implemented for the non-teaching staff whereas the teachers have been deprived of the same.

Likewise, other demands include bias in providing the facility of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and extending the service length of the teachers honoured with National awards, said MB Agarwal, general secretary, All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association.

He said the teachers had been reminding the government of the benefits that should have been provided to them from long back from time to time but in vain.

“It is for this reason that we have decided that though we will be taking our regular classes on December 12, we would all be wearing black ribbons as a mark of protest and after the school timings are over, all teachers of different KVs would also observe a 30 minute silence in protest against the government apathy,” said Agrawal.

It is also been decided that on the same day the representative of association, in 25 regions of KVS, would present a memorandum to the heads of the respective regional offices (ROs) regarding the demands that have been put forth in front of the government.

The office-bearers of the association would also be meeting the KV Commissioner at Delhi while their representatives would be meeting the deputy commissioner of their respective regions, Agarwal added.