Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

2,000 youth take part in army recruitment rally in J&K

The recruitment drive is being organised from October 12 to 15 by 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at their campus in Rangreth under the aegis of the Chinar Corps.

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Around 2,000 youth from south Kashmir took part in an army recruitment drive. (Representational image)
         

Around 2,000 youth from south Kashmir took part in an army recruitment drive on Saturday. The recruitment drive is being organised from October 12 to 15 by 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at their campus in Rangreth under the aegis of the Chinar Corps.

“On the first day, around 2,000 youth from Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama districts turned up for enrolment as soldier general duties,” an army spokesperson said.

“The selection, on first three days, is for soldier general duties post that are reserved for youth from central and south Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Those who clear the physical screening, will be put through medical examination and a common entrance examination. Finally, a merit will be drawn as per vacancies to shortlist the candidates, who will join the centre for recruit training.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 12:30 IST

