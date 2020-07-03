e-paper
Home / Education / 20% marks from internal assessment 80% from best of previous semesters: Calcutta University

20% marks from internal assessment 80% from best of previous semesters: Calcutta University

80 per cent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of the previous two years’ marks and remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded from the internal assessment taken from test examination results.

education Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:17 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Kolkata
         

The Calcutta University on Thursday announced that in the absence of exams due to COVID- 19 situation, marks would be awarded on the ratio of 20 per cent from internal assessment and rest 80 per cent from the best aggregate of previous semesters in UG and PG levels.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the syndicate, the highest decision making body of the institution to discuss the modalities of final semester exams during the day, a university official said.

The syndicate meeting resolved that or the final Year/Semester Examinations for the academic session 2019-20 e BA/B.Sc. Part III (1+1+1) and B.Com Part III Old (1+1+1), 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of the previous two years’ marks and remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded from the internal assessment taken from test examination results which will be sent by the corresponding colleges (paper wise and course wise) within July 10, 2020, the official said.

Similarly, for BCom course, the syndicate resolved that for the preparation and publication of results of final examinations, 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of previous five semesters’ marks and remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded from the best of previous semesters internal assessments.

For Post-Graduate courses, 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of previous three semesters’ marks and the remaining 20 per cent to be awarded on the basis of internal assessment which will be decided by the corresponding department and to be sent by the Head of Department to the Controller of Examinations within July 10, 2020, the resolution said.

Following the same ratio, for professional courses like Engineering and Technology, Management, Law - 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment/mid semester examination/ best of the aggregates of previous semesters and remaining 20 per cent to be awarded from the assignment based evaluation, the university authorities said.

For PG Diploma 100 per cent of the marks of the previous semester and actual marks obtained in the internal assessment (Project and Viva) will be awarded.

Regarding back papers the marks will be awarded on the basis of the best score obtained in the remaining qualified papers of that semester.

Calcutta University Teachers Association said in a statement the syndicate resolution was nothing but “putting a seal of approval on the higher education department advisory.” “The opinion of the faculty has not been projected in the resolution and goes against the spirit of autonomy,” association general secretary Prof Sankhyan Choudhury said in the statement.

