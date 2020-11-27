e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 3 out of 4 children reported increase in negative feelings since Covid outbreak: Report

3 out of 4 children reported increase in negative feelings since Covid outbreak: Report

Three out of every four children reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of COVID-19, with many citing reasons like ambiguity over getting back to school and loss of livelihood in the family, according to a new report.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

Three out of every four children reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of COVID-19, with many citing reasons like ambiguity over getting back to school and loss of livelihood in the family, according to a new report.

Released by child rights NGO Save the Children on Friday, the report ‘A Generation at Stake: Protecting India’s Children from the Impact of COVID-19’ covered 1,598 parents and 989 children (aged between 11-17 years) from 11 states and two union territories.

The report found that three out of every four children in the participants group reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The reasons for the negative feelings included ambiguity over getting back to school, no contact with teachers or friends, loss of livelihoods in the family leading to insecurities and violence in household relationships, it stated.

“About 11 per cent children in the programme participants group and 17 per cent children in the migrants’ group reported violence in their homes during the pandemic,” according to the report.

One out of 10 children said that they would not be returning to school or do not know whether they would return to school once they reopen, and more than half of all children reported having no contact from teachers at all since the closure of schools, it said.

“Among migrants, 91 per cent households reported loss of income. About 60 per cent households reported lack of money to pay for food,” the report said.

The report also found that one-third or 32 per cent respondents in the programme participants group reported loss of their job.

“One in five respondents also shared that besides them another adult member in their family also lost their job. Among migrants, 85 per cent reported loss of their job and 29 per cent reported that another adult member in their family also lost their job,” the study said.

Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, Save the Children said the findings show that the economic shocks endured during the pandemic have had a correlation with increase in violence against both adults and children, as well as increase in domestic chores and caring duties, particularly for girls, and reduced mental health and wellbeing.

“The most vulnerable children are becoming the biggest victims of its social and economic impacts. It is agonising to see that COVID-19 is likely to exacerbate existing deprivation from both a monetary and a multi-dimensional poverty angle, hugely impacting the mental health and psychological well-being of children,” Suchi said.

top news
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In