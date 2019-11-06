e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

38-year-old man from Ahmedabad pedals across country to raise awareness on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’

Azad, a resident of Ahmedabad, reached Bagdogra town, 28 kms from Siliguri city in West Bengal and said, “I embarked on the journey on September 8, 2019, and that I named the all India bicycle tour as the “Kiran India Cycle Expedition”.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Siliguri (West Bengal)
Rajib Azad, a resident of Ahmedabad on bicycle tour.
Rajib Azad, a resident of Ahmedabad on bicycle tour.(ANI )
         

With an aim to spread awareness on the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” mission, a 38-year-old writer and brand developer named Rajib Azad is out alone on 5,000 kilometres tour of the country on his bicycle.

Azad, a resident of Ahmedabad, reached Bagdogra town, 28 kms from Siliguri city in West Bengal and said, “I embarked on the journey on September 8, 2019, and that I named the all India bicycle tour as the “Kiran India Cycle Expedition”.

During the journey, he will pass through 150 cities of 12 states, covering a distance of more than 5,000 km targeted in 60 days. He is also providing awareness classes in various schools, colleges and remote villages about his mission during his journey.

He said, “Cases like kidnapping, trafficking, acid attacking, domestic violence and raping are still happening in India and it is very painful. It should be charged, so I decided to reach to people, and aware them on these issues.”

Kamala Toppo, a tea garden worker at Bagdogra said, “We have gathered knowledge from Azad and we should support our girls to fulfil their dreams.”

tags
top news
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh Chaddha

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News