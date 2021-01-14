401 students, folk artists to feature in cultural programme at Republic Day
A total of 321 students from four schools in Delhi and 80 folk artists from Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
The artists have been selected from Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Kolkata and the students have been selected from DTEA Senior Secondary School, Mount Abu Public School, Vidya Bharti School, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, the ministry said in a statement.
The number of participating children and folk artists has been cut down to 401 this year, compared to more than 600 last year, in view of the COVID-19 restrictions, it noted.
The statement said, "102 students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School will present a programme on the theme 'Hum Fit toh India Fit' inspired by the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in August 2019."
It noted that 127 children from DTEA Senior Secondary School will showcase folk dances of Tamil Nadu in their traditional attires.
It said 92 students from Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School will participate in the programme named "Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of Self Reliant India".
"Eighty folk artists of Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre will present the folk dance Bajasal from Kalahandi, Odisha," it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand schools can collect fees from class 10, 12 students
- Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said "Schools for 10 and 12 were opened in the state from November 2. So the schools can take full fees only after this, only tuition fees will be taken before that period."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNVST Class 9 exam date 2021 revised, check details
- According to the notice, the NVS will conduct the class 9 JNVST examination on February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive transformation in field of education in last four years: UP Deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow to reopen schools, but extends other COVID-19 restrictions by one week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Scorecard released at ibps.in, main exam on Jan 30
- IBPS RRB Scorecard 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the scorecard for its RRB officers scale-1 exam at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Main exam is expected to be held on January 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CGL 2020: Important notice released for aspirants at ssc.nic.in
- SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commision has released an important notice for aspirants of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, on its official website- ssc.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer
- IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calls to reopen classrooms in US grow as teachers get vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech degrees, engg diploma awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox