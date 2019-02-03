5 La Martiniere College Lucknow alumni figure on President’s honours’ list

Five alumni of La Martiniere College (LMC), Lucknow, were amongst those who figured on the President’s honours’ list. Principal Carlyle McFarland said five old pupils, from one school, decorated on the same day for their special contribution meant a lot.

Of the two Kirti Chakras India’s second highest peacetime gallantry award – Major Tushar Gauba of the Jat Regiment was one of the recipients. Maj Gauba belongs to the 2005 batch of La Martiniere College.

“Delighted to announce that Maj Tushar Gauba, batch of 2005, has been awarded the Kirti Charka. The College is proud of him,” wrote principal Carlyle McFarland on his facebook page.

The citation reads: ‘Major Gauba has been given the award for displaying ‘unparalleled bravery’ while dealing with a group of terrorists along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir in May last year. He crawled up to 20 metres of the terrorists under heavy firing and then lobbed a hand grenade. Showing utter disregard for personal safety, he charged the terrorists’.

A BTech graduate, Maj Gauba said, “I joijed the armed forced in October 2012 and was commissioned as Lieutenant in 2013 and thereafter I was posted at various parts of the country.”

Group Captain Anubhav Tripathi has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal, 2018, by the President. Tripathi belongs to the 1995 batch of LMC. (Handout image)

Another alumni, Lt Gen Bipin Puri, VSM, currently serving as director general, Armed Forces Medical Services, was conferred the Param Vishisth Seva Medal (PVSM), in the Republic Day honours’ list. Principal McFarland posted: “On behalf of the College and alumni, congratulations and good wishes have been extended.” The General shared this good news with the College, adding: “I thought I will share this with you as my roots are my alma mater!”

Another Facebook post by the principal reads: The Republic Day awards to other alumni by the President of India includes: Prashant Singh and Dushyant Singh. Prashant Singh, assistant commandant in the CRPF was awarded the Internal Security Medal.

He was posted in the Kashmir valley from 2015 to 2018. Singh belongs to the 2002 batch of LMC. He was a Martin House Prefect and a member of the college swimming team from 1996 to 2002 and the college swimming team vice captain in 2001.

Dushyant Singh, Additional Director General of Police, belonging to La Martiniere College’s 1978 batch, has been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Singh is presently posted as Chief of Security in the Ministry of Home affairs.

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor , hero of the 1965 Indo Pak war and alumni of La Martiniere College took to social media appealing to the principal of the college, “Sir, we should consider honouring them at the annual Foundation function.” In response, principal said, “A stand alone programme is being considered.”

