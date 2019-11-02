60 years of IIT-Kanpur: Institute felicitates 3 former faculty members

education

IIT-Kanpur on Saturday felicitated three former faculty members for their contributions to the institute. “It was our way of thanking them for their dedicated service to IIT-Kanpur,” reads a tweet sent out by the institute director prof Abhay Karandikar.

This is the first time that the institute has felicitated former faculty members with specific awards. The awards were given at a function to mark 60 years of IIT-K’s existence on Saturday.

The institute fellows who were honoured include: prof Kripa Shankar of department of industrial and management engineering, who taught at IIT-Kanpur for 39 years, prof Madhira R Madhav, department of civil engineering, who served in various capacities such as head of counselling services and member of the BOG, and prof Mohini Mullick who taught philosophy at and initiated courses and research programmes in philosophy of science and philosophy of social sciences.

The institute also performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ at the site where the new Mehta Family Centre for Engineering in Medicine will come up, tweeted the institute’s director.

The centre will focus on three research areas: regenerative medicine, molecular medicine and digital medicine.

This centre will give rise to a new field that will be at the forefront of the way healthcare will be practised in the 21st century, Karandikar said.

Karandikar said: “We would like to thank all those who have been with us throughout this wonderful journey and strived hard in taking the institute to great heights. Our alumni have made us proud with their achievements across various genres.”

“We are also thankful for the government’s support and look for their continuing encouragement in future too. At IIT-Kanpur we have an exciting road ahead with some ambitious plans on the anvil, like the Centre for Engineering in Medicine, the Techno Park and the Defence Aerospace Park in association with the Uttar Pradesh government,” he said.

Established in 1959, the IIT-Kanpur is one of the most prestigious institutes in the country. At present there are over 7,500 students pursuing education across various disciplines. The verdant campus is spread across 1,055 acres of land with 108 buildings housing students and staff members.

