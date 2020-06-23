e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 8 DU students, teachers detained during protest against open book exams

8 DU students, teachers detained during protest against open book exams

A group of around 10 protesters had gathered outside the Arts Faculty. They carried placards reading “Say No to Online Exams” and “DU Against OBE”.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:48 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
DU students protesting outside campus against open book exam
DU students protesting outside campus against open book exam(Twitter)
         

Eight students and teachers protesting outside the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty against the varsity administration’s decision to conduct online open book exams were detained on Monday, police said.

They were taken to Maurice Nagar police station and released after some time, they said.

A group of around 10 protesters had gathered outside the Arts Faculty. They carried placards reading “Say No to Online Exams” and “DU Against OBE”.

A senior police officer said eight protesters were detained and later released. They were taken to the Maurice Nagar police station in North district.

Prasenjeet Kumar, president of Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA), said the students and teachers were detained but were released after being made to sign an undertaking that they won’t violate the prohibitory orders imposed in the city under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Delhi University is conducting online open book exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students and teachers have been opposing the move citing lack of internet connectivity at many places, among other issues.

top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting
Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In