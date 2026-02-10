AAFT’s B.Sc. in Cinema offers structured training in acting, filmmaking and production with industry-focused learning
Cinema is a fast-growing global industry. With rising film output, structured courses like AAFT’s BSc in Cinematography help students build skilled careers.
Cinema today is no longer a niche dream pursued by a few, it is a structured, expanding global industry offering diverse and sustainable careers. According to a recent FICCI report, India released 1,823 films in 2024, marginally up from 1,796 in 2023. Globally, data from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Omdia show that 9,511 feature films were produced in 2023, signalling a full return to pre-pandemic production levels. These figures underline a clear reality: cinema is not only thriving creatively, but also expanding economically.
This growth has reshaped how young aspirants approach filmmaking. Careers in cinematography, sound design, editing and post-production now demand both artistic sensibility and technical precision. As a result, specialised academic pathways such as a BSc in Cinematography offered by AAFT Noida have become increasingly relevant for students seeking structured entry into the industry rather than relying on chance or informal networks.
For over a century, films have shaped popular culture and collective imagination. From classics like Gandhi, Schindler’s List and Sholay to contemporary spectacles such as Baahubali and Avatar, cinema has consistently evolved with technology while retaining storytelling at its core.
The rapid evolution of India’s film and screen media ecosystem has expanded employment opportunities far beyond the traditional pathways of acting and direction. According to a joint Deloitte–Motion Picture Association (MPA) report, India’s film, television and online video services industry supported approximately 2.64 million jobs in 2024. This growth reflects the increasing scale, technical complexity and professionalisation of the sector, where success depends as much on skilled behind-the-scenes talent as on on-screen creativity.
AAFT School of Cinema has emerged as a significant contributor to contemporary film education. With over three decades of experience, AAFT represents the transition from informal learning models to industry-oriented training that integrates creative development with technical mastery.
The employment opportunities after film-making courses span a wide range of specialised roles, including:
- Camera and cinematography departments, covering camera operation, lighting and visual composition
- Sound and audio production, including recording, design, mixing and post-production workflows
- Editing and post-production, encompassing offline and online editing, colour grading and finishing
- Visual effects (VFX) and digital imaging, supporting film, OTT and advertising content
- Production management and coordination, handling budgets, schedules and on-ground execution
- Marketing, distribution and content promotion, increasingly critical in a digital-first release environment
Traditionally, much of India’s cinematic talent emerged through theatre backgrounds, mentorships or informal apprenticeships. Institutions such as the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and the National School of Drama laid the foundation for professional training in cinema and performance. However, as production pipelines have become more technology-driven and time-sensitive, structured film education has evolved from an advantage into a necessity, equipping professionals with both creative depth and industry-ready technical skills.
Today, several institutions across India offer focused programmes in cinema and media studies, reflecting this shift toward professional preparation. Within this evolving academic landscape, film schools with long-standing industry engagement, practical curricula and international exposure have gained prominence, particularly those that emphasise cinematography and production skills aligned with real-world workflows.
AAFT’s BSc in Cinematography is designed to match the realities of today’s fast-evolving film and screen media industry. The programme balances conceptual foundations with rigorous, hands-on production training, so students graduate with real set readiness, not just classroom knowledge.
What the programme covers
- Integrated learning across the full production pipeline: cinematography, direction, sound, editing and production workflows
- Extensive practical exposure: live projects, collaborative shoots and production simulations that mirror professional environments
- Industry immersion: internships and real-world assignments that help students build credible portfolios
- Career + academic readiness: preparation for both industry roles and higher studies in cinema/media disciplines
Technical proficiency is a central pillar of the curriculum, with training focused on tools and skills used in contemporary production ecosystems.
Core technical training includes
- Editing and design software: Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro and Photoshop
- Camera craft: camera operation, shot design and visual composition
- Lighting design: creating mood, continuity and cinematic aesthetics across scenes
- Sound synchronisation: on-set capture workflows and post-sync fundamentals
- Post-production techniques: editing structure, pacing, finishing and workflow discipline
AAFT further strengthens this learning model through international academic exposure, an advantage that matters in a globalised content economy where practices, formats and production standards travel across borders.
Global academic collaborations include
- USC School of Cinematic Arts (USA)
- Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute (USA)
- Accademia Costume & Moda, Rome (Italy)
- St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television (Russia)
Career readiness is supported through structured placement initiatives and industry-connect efforts, helping students translate training into opportunities in the professional media ecosystem.
Industry pathway examples for graduates include organisations such as
- Zee TV
- Disney
- Sony Pictures
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Viacom18
- Balaji Telefilms
Cinema today offers expansive careers beyond the spotlight, demanding a balance of creativity, discipline and technical skill. As the industry continues to grow in scale and complexity, structured education has become the most reliable foundation for aspiring filmmakers. Institutions that combine hands-on training, global exposure and industry alignment are best positioned to prepare the next generation of cinema professionals.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News