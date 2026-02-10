AAFT’s B.Sc. in Cinema offers structured training in acting, filmmaking and production with industry-focused learning

This growth has reshaped how young aspirants approach filmmaking. Careers in cinematography, sound design, editing and post-production now demand both artistic sensibility and technical precision. As a result, specialised academic pathways such as a BSc in Cinematography offered by AAFT Noida have become increasingly relevant for students seeking structured entry into the industry rather than relying on chance or informal networks.

Cinema today is no longer a niche dream pursued by a few, it is a structured, expanding global industry offering diverse and sustainable careers. According to a recent FICCI report, India released 1,823 films in 2024, marginally up from 1,796 in 2023. Globally, data from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Omdia show that 9,511 feature films were produced in 2023, signalling a full return to pre-pandemic production levels. These figures underline a clear reality: cinema is not only thriving creatively, but also expanding economically.

For over a century, films have shaped popular culture and collective imagination. From classics like Gandhi, Schindler’s List and Sholay to contemporary spectacles such as Baahubali and Avatar, cinema has consistently evolved with technology while retaining storytelling at its core.

The rapid evolution of India’s film and screen media ecosystem has expanded employment opportunities far beyond the traditional pathways of acting and direction. According to a joint Deloitte–Motion Picture Association (MPA) report, India’s film, television and online video services industry supported approximately 2.64 million jobs in 2024. This growth reflects the increasing scale, technical complexity and professionalisation of the sector, where success depends as much on skilled behind-the-scenes talent as on on-screen creativity.

AAFT School of Cinema has emerged as a significant contributor to contemporary film education. With over three decades of experience, AAFT represents the transition from informal learning models to industry-oriented training that integrates creative development with technical mastery.

The employment opportunities after film-making courses span a wide range of specialised roles, including: