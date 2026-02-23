AAFT’s BA in Journalism and Mass Communication prepares future-ready professionals for digital media, storytelling, PR

Journalism and mass communication today sit at the intersection of storytelling, technology and public influence. As India’s media ecosystem rapidly digitises, the scope of careers in this field has expanded well beyond traditional newsrooms. According to the ET Brand Equity–IpsosState of Digital Advertising in India 2025–26 report, digital advertising now commands 44% of the market, valued at ₹49,000 crore, growing at 20% year-on-year, overtaking television to become the country’s largest advertising segment. This shift reflects where audiences are, and where opportunities are growing. Building media careers with skills in journalism and PR. The rise of digital-first voices has further reshaped how stories are told and consumed. Platforms such asLallantop, independent creators, and long-form interviewers like Samdish Bhatia demonstrate how today’s media professionals build credibility, reach and influence without relying solely on traditional gatekeeping structures. Digital media has lowered entry barriers, allowing journalists and communicators to engage audiences directly and at scale.

As the industry evolves, so do the pathways into it. Structured academic programmes, such as a BAJMC, have become increasingly relevant for students who want to combine strong editorial foundations with digital fluency, production skills and a clear understanding of how modern media ecosystems function. This transformation has also altered what the industry expects from new professionals. Media roles today demand versatility: the ability to report, write, analyse, film, edit and adapt content across platforms. As a result, institutions that integrate journalism fundamentals with hands-on digital training are shaping the next generation of media professionals.

Shaping storytellers for today’s fast-evolving digital world.

Within this context, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at AAFT has positioned itself as a practice-driven institution aligned with current industry realities. Its undergraduate programme is designed to balance core journalistic principles with contemporary media skills, preparing students for both legacy and emerging platforms. Key Highlights: Core journalism foundations including reporting, writing and media ethics, ensuring strong editorial judgement

Digital-first storytelling skills covering multimedia narratives, platform-led content and audience engagement

Hands-on training in video production and broadcast media , aligned with contemporary newsroom and studio practices

Public relations and strategic communication exposure , reflecting the growing overlap between journalism, branding and corporate communications

Specialised pathways in areas such as digital journalism, sports journalism and investigative reporting

Live projects and newsroom-style assignments that simulate real professional workflows and deadlines

Workshops led in practical environments , helping students adapt to evolving formats, tools and audience expectations

Empowering creative communicators for impactful media futures.