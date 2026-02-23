AAFT’s BA in Journalism and Mass Communication prepares future-ready professionals for digital media, storytelling, PR
The career pathways in journalism and mass communication are expanding as graduates now engage across diverse media platforms. AAFT’s School of Journalism equips students with essential skills in digital storytelling, public relations, and production. As digital media dominates, the demand for versatile, ethically grounded professionals is growing, reflecting the evolving landscape of India’s media ecosystem.
Journalism and mass communication today sit at the intersection of storytelling, technology and public influence. As India’s media ecosystem rapidly digitises, the scope of careers in this field has expanded well beyond traditional newsrooms. According to the ET Brand Equity–IpsosState of Digital Advertising in India 2025–26 report, digital advertising now commands 44% of the market, valued at ₹49,000 crore, growing at 20% year-on-year, overtaking television to become the country’s largest advertising segment. This shift reflects where audiences are, and where opportunities are growing.
The rise of digital-first voices has further reshaped how stories are told and consumed. Platforms such asLallantop, independent creators, and long-form interviewers like Samdish Bhatia demonstrate how today’s media professionals build credibility, reach and influence without relying solely on traditional gatekeeping structures. Digital media has lowered entry barriers, allowing journalists and communicators to engage audiences directly and at scale.
As the industry evolves, so do the pathways into it. Structured academic programmes, such as a BAJMC, have become increasingly relevant for students who want to combine strong editorial foundations with digital fluency, production skills and a clear understanding of how modern media ecosystems function.
This transformation has also altered what the industry expects from new professionals. Media roles today demand versatility: the ability to report, write, analyse, film, edit and adapt content across platforms. As a result, institutions that integrate journalism fundamentals with hands-on digital training are shaping the next generation of media professionals.
Within this context, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at AAFT has positioned itself as a practice-driven institution aligned with current industry realities. Its undergraduate programme is designed to balance core journalistic principles with contemporary media skills, preparing students for both legacy and emerging platforms.
Key Highlights:
- Core journalism foundations including reporting, writing and media ethics, ensuring strong editorial judgement
- Digital-first storytelling skills covering multimedia narratives, platform-led content and audience engagement
- Hands-on training in video production and broadcast media, aligned with contemporary newsroom and studio practices
- Public relations and strategic communication exposure, reflecting the growing overlap between journalism, branding and corporate communications
- Specialised pathways in areas such as digital journalism, sports journalism and investigative reporting
- Live projects and newsroom-style assignments that simulate real professional workflows and deadlines
- Workshops led in practical environments, helping students adapt to evolving formats, tools and audience expectations
Career pathways in journalism and mass communication continue to expand as the media ecosystem evolves across platforms and formats. Today’s graduates are no longer limited to a single medium or role; instead, they build careers across a wide spectrum of media, communication and content-driven industries, with new opportunities emerging alongside traditional ones.
- Journalism and news media, across print, digital and broadcast platforms
- Digital media and content production, including web-first and platform-led formats
- Public relations and strategic communications, working with brands, organisations and institutions
- Advertising and brand storytelling, spanning creative, content and campaign roles
- Corporate communications, managing internal and external narratives for companies
- Broadcasting and media production, across television, radio and OTT-linked formats
- Emerging digital roles such as social media strategy, multimedia storytelling and digital editorial leadership
AAFT supports this transition from education to employment through structured industry engagement and career support. Its alumni work across media organisations, production houses, PR agencies and digital platforms, aided by a dedicated Career Resource Cell that facilitates internships, placements and early professional exposure.
As India’s media ecosystem undergoes rapid transformation, driven by digital platforms, regional voices and OTT content, the need for ethically grounded, digitally fluent media professionals has never been greater. Journalism and mass communication, far from losing relevance, are evolving into one of the most impactful career domains of the present decade.
