Admission process under RTE quota in Maharashtra likely to start next week
- The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.
The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.
As per the earlier schedule, the education department had planned to open registrations on the online admission portal from February 9. While the registration process for parents was expected to continue until February 26, 2021 selected candidates were asked to submit their documents between March 9 to 26. However with several schools eligible for admissions under the quota not registering for the admissions within the given time, the department had extended the deadline to do so, thus postponing the entire admission schedule.
Officials said they were expecting a revised schedule to be out by next week.
"The work on school registrations is still on and we are expecting that by next week, the process of registration and verification should be complete. We are hoping that the online portal will open for admissions next week," said an official from the state education department.
This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in accordance with the vacant seats in schools across the state. Students can then claim admissions against vacant seats. In case there are seats vacant even after the admissions under the waiting list are over, remaining students can be allotted on a lottery basis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBJEE 2021 registration process to begin on Feb 23, check details here
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible will be able to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE answer key 2021 to be released by March 2, here's how to check
- GATE answer key 2021: Once the answer keys are released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Applications open for Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for leadership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nursery admission process begins in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online college admissions platform Leverage Edu raises ₹47 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE 2021 response sheet of candidates released, here's how to check
- Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the candidate’s response sheet for GATE 2021 exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents demand action over school fee concerns in Maharashtra, stage protest
- Parents of several private schools across Maharashtra assembled outside Azad Maidan on Wednesday protesting against the state government’s inaction over their long-pending demands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nursery admissions 2021 to begin in Delhi tomorrow, application ends on March 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admission test 2021 answer key released, raise objections now
- National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key for the General Ability test (GAT) 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT admit card for February 2021 CBT released at mat.aima.in
- Candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can download the MAT CBT 2021 admit card by visiting mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 28
- Earlier, the deadline was extended from January 15 to 30, 2021. The deadline was further extended till February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools reopen in West Bengal today; classes 9-12 to resume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox